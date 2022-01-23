Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,708,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EGP opened at $199.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

