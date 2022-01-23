Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

