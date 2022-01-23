Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 142,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,720. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $664.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after buying an additional 130,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

