Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $18.47

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $17.39. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 287 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

