Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.23. 1,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

