Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

