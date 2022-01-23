Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

Shares of RNO opened at €33.32 ($37.86) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

