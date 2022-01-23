KeyCorp Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $20.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DESP opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after acquiring an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 456,560 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Despegar.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

