Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.32% of Airgain worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Airgain by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIRG. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

