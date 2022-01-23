Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,636,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $472.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.84 and a 200 day moving average of $485.41. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $375.06 and a one year high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.