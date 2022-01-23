Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,636,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $472.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.84 and a 200 day moving average of $485.41. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $375.06 and a one year high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

