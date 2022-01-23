Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,197 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182,003 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

KRC opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

