Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Amundi acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

