KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

