Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Kirby by 8.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

