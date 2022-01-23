Kleros 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.12 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $50.08 million and $2.12 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003390 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.00548193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.