Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded by ING Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

