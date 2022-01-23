La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

