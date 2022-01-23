Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 58.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.38 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.