Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Down 6.7%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.