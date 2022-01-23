Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

