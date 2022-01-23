Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

Lilium stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $5,159,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at $404,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $8,647,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,779,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

