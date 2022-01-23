Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,715 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.24 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

