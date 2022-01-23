Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.83. Lion Electric shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 2,327 shares traded.
LEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
