Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.83. Lion Electric shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 2,327 shares traded.

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.