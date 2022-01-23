Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $1,223.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,864.23 or 0.99684033 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,451,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

