Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

NYSE LAD opened at $289.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

