Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.