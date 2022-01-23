Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMT stock opened at $371.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

