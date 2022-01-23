Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and $1,418.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

