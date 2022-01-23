Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.18. 2,115,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,337. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

