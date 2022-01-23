Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) to post sales of $92.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the highest is $93.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $371.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 145,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

