Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have commented on LFT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

