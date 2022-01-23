Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyft traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 140724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $2,893,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 116.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

