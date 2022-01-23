Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $382.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

