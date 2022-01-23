Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000.

Get AMCI Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCIU opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.