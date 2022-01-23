Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,763 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

