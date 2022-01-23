Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 35.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $143.39 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

