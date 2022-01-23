Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,917,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,330,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,835,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,447,000.

NASDAQ EJFA opened at $9.84 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

