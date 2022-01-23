Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

