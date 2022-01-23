Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

