Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.21

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as low as $15.79. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,579.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

