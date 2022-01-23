Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 56.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after buying an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $7.92 on Friday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.97.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

