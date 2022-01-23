Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.