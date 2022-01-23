Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce sales of $2.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 180,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,373. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $377.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

