Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce sales of $2.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 180,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,373. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $377.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.