Mark Palamountain Sells 4,823 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.81 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.84 million, a PE ratio of -68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.