MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $424.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $424.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $434.83.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $364.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.23. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.