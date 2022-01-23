Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 86,440 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

