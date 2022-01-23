Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.17. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.56. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $21,832,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,197,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

