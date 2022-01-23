Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

