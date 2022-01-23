Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

