Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $355.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.